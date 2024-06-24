Bhopal: Now, IVF Skill Lab In AIIMS, First In Government Hospitals In MP

Representative Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): AIIMS Bhopal is soon going to become the first government facility offering IVF treatment in the state.

The ace medical institute of the state got its In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Skill Lab recently. The IVF treatment facility is expected to start very soon.

The IVF Skill Lab is a training facility with several high-fidelity digital simulators that enable doctors to practice various procedures required for infertility treatment and IVF, such as hysteroscopy, Ovum pick-up and Embryo Transfer as part of IVF training.

The Ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) has sanctioned a grant of Rs 3 crore for procurement of drugs for rare diseases and Rs 5 crore for purchase of medical equipment.

These simulators are based on modern digital and AI technology and incorporate a wide variety of procedures and cases with varying difficulty levels for the trainees. This allows the doctors to practice the procedures several times safely on the simulator before performing on patients.

AIIMS Bhopal has procured the machine Matrix Assisted Laser Desorption Ionization-Time of Flight Mass Spectrophotometry (MALDI-TOF MS) at a cost of Rs 1.5 crore. It can identify pathogens, including rare microbes, within 15-30 minutes, in comparison to 18ñ24 hours with other automated systems.