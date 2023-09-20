MP Weather Update: Halt In Downpour Shoots Up Temperature In Bhopal, Indore; Heavy Rain To Return Around Weekend

Pic by Pintu Namdev

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): It’s the third consecutive day after the torrential downpour in Madhya Pradesh, when cities like Indore, Ujjain and Bhopal are witnessing a bright and sunny sky. The rain break again has pushed up the mercury. According to the weather forecast, the temperature shot from 23 degrees celsius to 30 degrees celsius in just two days. On Wednesday, the highest temperature recorded in Bhopal was 32 degrees celsius.

Whereas, in Indore, the same was recorded to be 30 degrees.

Temperatures Of Other Districts On Wednesday

However, Khandwa, which received more than 1.5 inches of rain during the day, witnessed a temperature of 32.8 degrees.

The maximum temperature in Gwalior was recorded at 34.7 degrees Celsius.

In Jabalpur, Khajuraho, Mandla, Naugaon, Satna the day temperature also crossed 34 degrees.

According to meteorologist Ashfaq Hussain, a low pressure area has formed in the Bay of Bengal. Its height is 7.6 kilometers. The weather may change againwithin next 2 days. If it takes the right track, a heavy rain is possible again after a day or two.

After Effect Of Heavy Rains Still Visible In Rivers

At present, the rainfall has stopped in Madhya Pradesh, but due to the heavy rains last week, rivers are in spate. 2.85 lakh cusecs of water has been released into Chambal from Kota Barrage dam in Rajasthan till Tuesday. Chambal is in spate in Morena and Bhind.

Also, 40 villages situated on the banks of Chambal in Morena district are under alert. The water level of the river at Rajghat has raised upto 125 meters. Water at Usaid-Pinahat Ghat in Ambah district also increased from 112 metres to 115 metres.

The administration has issued an announcement regarding the possibility of danger in the coastal areas and rescue teams have been asked to keep an eye on the coastal areas.

A Strong System Has Been Formed Above Bay Of Bengal

According to the Meteorological Department, a period of light rain will start in the state from September 21. Strong system will get activated from 22 to 23 September from the Bay of Bengal.

Due to this, there may be heavy rain in the districts of Bhopal, Gwalior, Chambal, Rewa, Indore and Ujjain divisions. There is a possibility of heavy rain in Rewa division also, which has been dry till now.

Also, Dindori, Seoni, Mandla and Balaghat districts may get drenched heavily on Wednesday. There will be sunshine and shade in 27 districts including Indore and Jabalpur. There may also be light rain at some places.

In Bhopal, the weather will be clear. There will be bright sunshine. The effect of heat and humidity will remain. There may be light drizzle at some places.

In Indore, there are chances of light rain. The weather may become cold.

Due to strong sunlight, there will be an effect of heat. The temperature may remain above 33 degrees in Gwalior.

The weather will remain flexible in Jabalpur. There will be sunshine and shade. There may be drizzle at some places.

In Ujjain, there may be drizzle at some places. There will also be bright sunshine.

