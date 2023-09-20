MP: 108 Different Forms Of Lord Ganesha Idols Displayed At Pandal In Indore | (Photo by PUNIT PARANJPE / AFP)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival celebration beginning on Tuesday, various pandals have been set up in Indore.

One of the pandals, located in Jairampur Colony, in the city, has become a centre of attraction with 108 different forms of Lord Ganesha being displayed there.

These 108 different forms of Lord Ganesha include idols in the form of a conch shell, brinjal, portrayed as a cricketer, freedom fighter Subhash Chandra Bose, in the form of Sai Baba, Lord Shiva, Krishna, Shivaji Maharaj School Boy, and many more.

The secretary of the public festival committee of Jairampur Colony, Anil Aaga told ANI. We have been organising Ganesh Utsav in the colony for the last 40 years. Every year we place the idol of Lord Ganesha on a different theme.

This year Lord Ganesha has been given 108 different forms. These idols have been made by Bengali artisans. Last year the idol was made in the form of Tricolour on the theme of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav 75th Independence Day, he added.

A devotee Priyanshi Shukla, who came to the pandal, told ANI. It is a very unique concept. All the 108 Ganesha idols are different, it is the first time we have seen this. Other devotees also said that they had seen such different forms together for the first time.

Meanwhile, another pandal in the Sindhi colony in the city has been set up on the theme of Chandrayaan.

Speaking to ANI, Vishal Mata, who lives in Sindhi Colony said. Youth Sindhi organisations make pandals on different themes every year. This year, in view of the success of Chandrayaan-3, a pandal has been made on the theme of Chandrayaan.

