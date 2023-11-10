Madhya Pradesh Students Beaten For Chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' At School, Child Right Body Issues Notice

NCPCR |

Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh): A few students of class 6th and 7th were allegedly punished and beaten by the administration for chanting religious slogans at a school in Vidisha on Thursday. The incident was reported at Bharat Mata Convent School in Ganj Basoda of Vidisha district, where the students chanted 'Jai Shri Ram' during an event.

Taking cognizance of the matter on the same, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has issued a notice and given an ultimatum of 7 days to the Collector and Superintendent of Police (SP) of Vidisha district to investigate the allegations of that student.and to take actions against the accused.

The notice mentioned that students of class 6 and 7 were publicly beaten as they chanted ‘Jai Shree Ram’ during a programme in the school premises. "In view of the seriousness of the matter, the collector and SP are requested to immediately probe the matter, register an FIR against the accused under appropriate sections and ensure that appropriate action is taken against them. Also, please send the investigation report of the action taken (along with necessary documents) to the Commission within seven days", the notice added.

NCPCR Chairperson Condemns The Incident

Reacting to the incident, NCPCR Chairperson, Priyank Kanoongo said, "During a cultural program at a Missionary Convent School in Ganj Basoda, Vidisha district of Madhya Pradesh, some students got excited and raised slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram'. As a result of which, the students were beaten and tortured by the school administration. The entire incident is condemnable and we have taken cognizance in it. We have served a notice to Vidisha Collector and SP. We have given instructions to them to investigate the matter and register an FIR and ensure action against the accused."

School Denies Punishing Students

The school administration has denied punishing the students, saying the students were only advised not to break discipline by raising the slogan.

Also a teacher at the school said,"We had a Children's Day program here on November 9. After that program, children were being sent in a queue in discipline and during this time some children may have raised slogans, I am not aware of this. For shouting those slogans, some children were called on the stage and those children were only advised not to break the discipline by raising the slogan. The students were not punished, only advised.”

