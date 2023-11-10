MP: Cultural Programmes Organised Ahead Of Diwali At St SRS School In Ganj Basoda

Ganj Basoda (Madhya Pradesh): Colours of Diwali were witnessed at the St SRS public higher secondary school in Ganj Basoda town on Thursday, as cultural programmes were being staged there, official sources said.

A fancy dress competition was organised on the occasion, in which tender souls were seen dressed as Lord Ram, Goddess Sita and Lord Laxman. Some of them were dressed as monkeys (warriors of Lord Ram’s army). The middle and higher secondary school students made rangolis on the occasion, and some of them spread voter awareness too.

Several subjects such as women empowerment, environment conservation and other topics were also emphasised on the occasion, and the winning teams were handed over prizes too. Director of the school, KS Yadav, Principal Umesh Chandra Yadav, and staffers Prity Mathur, Priyanka Agrawal, Suman Shrivastava and Krishnapal Singh Chouhan were also present during this.

Fake scribe caught, sent to jail in Ganj Basoda

A fake journalist was caught and sent to jail on Wednesday, official sources said.

According to reports, a cultural event was going on in a school where a dispute occurred.

As soon as the information about the dispute spread, a journalist Raju Goswami reached there, sources in the school.

Raju Goswami tried to intensify the dispute. On getting information, sub-divisional magistrate Vijay Rai, sub-divisional officer of police Manoj Mishra and other police officials rushed to the spot.

The journalist, however, locked horns with the officials. When the police came to know that Raju was a fake journalist, he was sent to jail. Several cases were registered against Raju.

