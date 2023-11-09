Bhopal: Massive Fire Ravages Godown In Ibrahimganj Locality

Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A godown was gutted in a major fire that broke out at a new scrap yard in Ibrahimganj locality of the city on the intervening night of Wednesday-Thursday. The police said it took several hours for seven fire tenders to bring the flame under control. According to police, goods worth Rs 3 lakh were gutted in the fire. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Shhajehanabad police station house officer (SHO) Umesh Pal Singh Chouhan said the godown was owned by a man called Waqar Sheikh. On the intervening night of Wednesday-Thursday, the locals informed Sheikh of the incident. The fire engines had arrived from Fatehgarh, Pul Bogda, Kabadkhana and Bairagarh fire stations, respectively.

It took almost three hours to control the blaze.Fire station officials said no injuries have been reported so far.

