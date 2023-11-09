 Bhopal: State Boxing Team Win Four Medals In National Games
Mahi Lama of Madhya Pradesh won the bronze while Manisha of Haryana claimed gold.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, November 09, 2023, 07:05 AM IST
Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Divya Pawar, a player of Madhya Pradesh State Boxing Academy, got the silver medal in the women’s 52-54 kg Bantam boxing event in the ongoing National Games, according to information received from Goa on Wednesday. The gold medal went to Rinku of Haryana and Ice Prajapati of Uttar Pradesh won the silver.

In the women’s 52-57 kg featherweight boxing competition. Mahi Lama of Madhya Pradesh won the bronze while Manisha of Haryana claimed gold. Mandeep Kaur of Punjab took home silver.

Malika of Madhya Pradesh bagged the silver in the women’s 48-50 kg Light Fly category. Sakshi of Goa won the gold medal while Boro Kamp of Assam and Chanu Ashalta of Manipur took bronze.

In the men’s 92+KG Super Heavy section, Aman Singh won the bronze. Gaurav Chouhan of Goa took the gold and Sawan Gill of Chandigarh took the silver.

