 Bhopal: Food Delivery Man Stabbed, Listed Criminal On The Run
Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, November 08, 2023, 11:36 PM IST
Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A listed criminal allegedly stabbed a food delivery man, employed at a food delivery app company, in Ashoka Garden locality on Tuesday night. According to investigating officer Dinesh Sharma, Neeraj Sharma, 28 employed at a food delivery app is a resident of Pragati Nagar.

On Tuesday late night, Sharma was on his way to home after delivering all the food packets. He was passing through Nawab Colony in Ashoka Garden, when a listed criminal Kallu aka Rajendra stopped him. He accused Sharma of indulging in nefarious activities, which Sharma denied.

Following this, Kallu flashed a sharp-edged weapon and attacked Sharma. Sharma sustained grievous injury on his face, nose. Kallu then fled from the spot. Sharma reached hospital for treatment.

He approached police on Wednesday morning and lodged a complaint against the accused. The accused is on the run currently and efforts are underway to nab him, IO Sharma said.

