MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Fearing By-Poll, MLAs Ramniwas Rawat & Nirmala Sapre Change Tune, Refuse To Quit House

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Fearing By-Poll, Rawat, Sapre Change Tune, Refuse To Quit House

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Only one of the three legislators who recently joined the BJP, Kamlesh Shah, resigned from Vidhan Sabha membership.

But two other legislators, Ramniwas Rawat and Nirmala Sapre, have changed their tune because of fear of the by-poll.

Both have denied resigning from the House membership as well as from joining the BJP. Shah resigned from Amarwara assembly seat and joined the ruling party.

Shah’s resignation was immediately accepted, and the seat declared vacant.

Both Rawat and Sapre are taking part in the functions organised by the BJP, and campaigning for the ruling party candidates. Both will, however, remain members of the Congress in the House.

Rawat said he had not taken any receipt for membership of the BJP, and there was no question of resigning from the House.

He will reply to any notice issued by the Congress, Rawat said, adding that everyone meets their friends in politics.

“I have not resigned from the House. Nor have I any plan to do so,” Rawat said.

On the other hand, Sapre said that as she was angry, she took part in an event organised by the BJP.

She has no plan to resign from the House, Sapre said, adding that she was fed up with local Congress leaders.

As the party workers were spreading canards that she had joined the BJP, she got angry and participated in an event of the ruling party, she said.

According to principal secretary of the Vidhan Sabha AP Singh, but for Shah, he has not received the resignation of any other legislators.

In the House, these legislators will be treated as the members of the political party on whose ticket they have won the election, he said.

He said that he would act according to rules only if the Congress complained about it.