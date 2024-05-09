MP: Miscreants Caught Pelting Stones At AC Mechanic’s Residence in Jabalpur; WATCH CCTV Clip

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Vandalism and 'Gunda Raaj' is on the rise in the district of Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. An incident occurred in the Shankar Nagar area of ​​Madhotal police station, where the criminals allegedly pelted stones at a mechanic’s residence and engaged in vandalism. The accused threatened the victim of dire consequences and fled the spot.

The victim lodged a complaint about the entire incident at the Madhotal police station, and based on the report, the police have started an investigation under various sections.

According to the report, 22-year-old Atit Sharma, residing in the Shankar Nagar area of ​​Madhotal police station, works in AC repair. He was on the first floor of his house with his family when more than half a dozen boys came outside his house and started asking who lives in Atit Sharma's house. During this time, Atit's sister-in-law shouted and asked what the matter was. Then the criminals, mentioning that a report has been filed against Saurabh Yadav, said that the consequence will be bad. Saying this, all the criminals started pelting stones at the house and broke into it.

However, the entire incident was captured on the CCTV cameras installed in the house. It is being said that based on the CCTV footage of the stone-pelting criminals, the identification of Yash Tiwari, Deepak Ahirwar, Gulli alias Abhishek Goswami, and Lucky Kushwaha has been made. The identification of four other criminals has not been made yet. After carrying out the incident, all these criminals fled from the scene after issuing death threats.

Nevertheless, based on the complaint of the victim, the police have registered a case against the stone-pelting criminals under sections 336, 147, 427, 506 and have started searching for them.