 Humanity Shamed In MP! Helpless Father Carries Burnt Body Of 4-Year-Old Differently Abled Son In A Basket After Failing To Get An Ambulance In Dindori (VIDEO)
On Wednesday night, a sudden fire broke-out in the village after which Chandan Raj, a 4-year-old differently-abled child was burnt alive

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, May 09, 2024, 08:49 PM IST
MP Shocker: Man Carries Burnt Body Of Son In A Basket  | FPJ Photo

Dindori (Madhya Pradesh): In an incident that highlights both civic apathy and lack of basic facilities, a father was seen carrying the burnt skeleton of his 4-year-old son in a basket on a bike for the post-mortem as he could not find an ambulance in Dindori. The incident was captured in a video and is spreading like wildfire on social media.

According to information, the matter pertains to Bhurka village of Mehdwani police station area of Dindori district. A sudden fire broke-out on Wednesday night in the village after which Chandan Raj, a 4-year-old differently-abled child was burnt alive along with two domestic animals.

The fire that broke out in Bhurka village which claimed the child's life

After the harrowing incident, father of deceased Chandan was seen carrying the skeleton and ashes of his son in a basket on Thursday (May 9). The matter came to the fore through a video. In the video, it can be seen that the father is sitting on a bike as a pillion carrying the basket filled with ashes wrapped in an orange cloth.

The helpless father was carrying the remains of his son to Mehndwani Hospital for post-mortem which is 14 kilometers away from his village as he could not find a vehicle. After being informed, Hadwani police have launched a probe in the matter. The video has also gone viral on social media and the officials were seen avoiding giving any statement regarding the matter.

