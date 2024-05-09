Humanity Shamed In MP! Helpless Father Carries Burnt Body Of 4-Year-Old Differently Abled Son In A Basket After Failing To Get An Ambulance In Dindori (VIDEO)

MP Shocker: Man Carries Burnt Body Of Son In A Basket | FPJ Photo

Dindori (Madhya Pradesh): In an incident that highlights both civic apathy and lack of basic facilities, a father was seen carrying the burnt skeleton of his 4-year-old son in a basket on a bike for the post-mortem as he could not find an ambulance in Dindori. The incident was captured in a video and is spreading like wildfire on social media.

According to information, the matter pertains to Bhurka village of Mehdwani police station area of Dindori district. A sudden fire broke-out on Wednesday night in the village after which Chandan Raj, a 4-year-old differently-abled child was burnt alive along with two domestic animals.

After the harrowing incident, father of deceased Chandan was seen carrying the skeleton and ashes of his son in a basket on Thursday (May 9). The matter came to the fore through a video. In the video, it can be seen that the father is sitting on a bike as a pillion carrying the basket filled with ashes wrapped in an orange cloth.

The helpless father was carrying the remains of his son to Mehndwani Hospital for post-mortem which is 14 kilometers away from his village as he could not find a vehicle. After being informed, Hadwani police have launched a probe in the matter. The video has also gone viral on social media and the officials were seen avoiding giving any statement regarding the matter.