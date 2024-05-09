MP: Fire Breaks Out At Kids School During Summer Camp In Gwalior; Parked E-Scooter Ignited The Flames; Visuals Surface

MP: Fire Emerges At School In Gwalior While Summer Camp, No Casualties Reported | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A major mishap was averted, after a massive fire erupted at a kids school in Gwalior on Thursday. Several kids were inside the campus for summer camp when the accident happened.

Fortunately, no casualty was reported and all students were timely evacuated.

It is said that the e-scooter parked inside the school campus caught the flames, which further engulfed the school building.

According to information, a school in the residential area of Kanti Nagar in Gwalior witnessed a sudden fire on Thursday while a summer camp was going on in the premises. As soon as fire emerged, all the students got trapped inside the school.

Primary evidence suggests that a parked electric-scooter inside the campus first caught fire, which further spread upto the first floor of the building. As soon as informed, the fire brigade arrived at the spot and brought the fire under control. The electric scooter which caused the fire got completely burnt before the fire was completely doused off.

The incident caused a stampede with children and teachers in panic, but the situation was soon taken under control.

Fire incidents on rise in summer

A fire incident occurred in four shops of Gautam Nagar market of Bhopal on Wednesday which gutted goods worth lakhs of rupees. In Indore also, two major fire break-outs was reported in the month of April. These events underscore the rising fire incidents especially during summer season.