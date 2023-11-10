MP Shocker: Tantric Tricks 22-Year-Old Youth, Mixes Sleeping Pill In His 'Prasad' & Beheads Him; Mutilated Body Found In Narsinghpur

Palghar Woman Raped Repeatedly Under Pretext Of Black Magic Rituals; 5 Arrested | Representative Image

Narsinghpur (Madhya Pradesh): In another shocking incident of human-sacrifice, a tantric tricked a 22-year-old youth and beheaded him in Narsinghpur on Thursday. His mutilated body, with fingers scattered on ground and head placed next to his torso, was found at Tekapar Tiraha under Sihora police station ares, the police revealed in a press conference at Gadarwada police station on Friday.

Tantric, His 'Chela' Arrested

The two accused are arrested and identified as Surendra Kachi (40), resident of Simaria, and accused Bhagwan Das alias Rammu (45), resident of Kareli.

According to Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar, a young man Ankit Kaurava and his family were in dire need of money for the treatment of their family member.

Helpless, the family sought the help of a tantric, Surendra Kachi, who fooled them saying, they can perform rituals which will yield money, however, Ankit will have to sacrifice his finger.

Sought sacrifice of finger, but axed his head

The family believed the tantric Surendra as he had helped them in the past by treating severely diseased Ankit in a mere few days. Ankit agreed to sacrifice his finger off .

Later, on November 3, when the ritual was scheduled, the tantric allegedly mixed sleeping pills in the prasad and gave it to Ankit. Soon, Ankit became unconscious. The accused then cut off his head with an axe, and detached his fingers and placed it next to Ankit's head.

As soon as Ankit’s family found him dead, they informed the police. The police investigated the entire matter and registered the case under sections 302, 201, 120 (b) and 34 of Indian Penal Code.

Police also caught and interrogated the 2 accused of the murder. When asked why they killed Ankit far away from his home, they said that to sacrifice a human, one has to cross the village pond, that is why the deceased was brought to Tekapar Tiraha.

