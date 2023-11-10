 MP Shocker: Tantric Tricks 22-Year-Old Youth, Mixes Sleeping Pill In His 'Prasad' & Beheads Him; Mutilated Body Found In Narsinghpur
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Shocker: Tantric Tricks 22-Year-Old Youth, Mixes Sleeping Pill In His 'Prasad' & Beheads Him; Mutilated Body Found In Narsinghpur

MP Shocker: Tantric Tricks 22-Year-Old Youth, Mixes Sleeping Pill In His 'Prasad' & Beheads Him; Mutilated Body Found In Narsinghpur

The two accused are arrested.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, November 10, 2023, 01:12 PM IST
article-image
Palghar Woman Raped Repeatedly Under Pretext Of Black Magic Rituals; 5 Arrested | Representative Image

Narsinghpur (Madhya Pradesh): In another shocking incident of human-sacrifice, a tantric tricked a 22-year-old youth and beheaded him in Narsinghpur on Thursday. His mutilated body, with fingers scattered on ground and head placed next to his torso, was found at Tekapar Tiraha under Sihora police station ares, the police revealed in a press conference at Gadarwada police station on Friday.

Read Also
MP Shocker: Dead Man With Both Ears Cut-Off Found Hidden In Hill, Tantric Murder Suspected
article-image

Tantric, His 'Chela' Arrested

The two accused are arrested and identified as Surendra Kachi (40), resident of Simaria, and accused Bhagwan Das alias Rammu (45), resident of Kareli.

According to Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar, a young man Ankit Kaurava and his family were in dire need of money for the treatment of their family member.

Helpless, the family sought the help of a tantric, Surendra Kachi, who fooled them saying, they can perform rituals which will yield money, however, Ankit will have to sacrifice his finger. 

Read Also
Indore: Retd Bank Employee, Divorced Daughter Murdered At Home; Son Missing
article-image

Sought sacrifice of finger, but axed his head

The family believed the tantric Surendra as he had helped them in the past by treating severely diseased Ankit in a mere few days. Ankit agreed to sacrifice his finger off . 

Later, on November 3, when the ritual was scheduled, the tantric allegedly mixed sleeping pills in the prasad and gave it to Ankit. Soon, Ankit became unconscious. The accused then cut off his head with an axe, and detached his fingers and placed it next to Ankit's head.

As soon as Ankit’s family found him dead, they informed the police. The police investigated the entire matter and registered the case under sections 302, 201, 120 (b) and 34 of Indian Penal Code.

Police also caught and interrogated the 2 accused of the murder. When asked why they killed Ankit far away from his home, they said that to sacrifice a human, one has to cross the village pond, that is why the deceased was brought to Tekapar Tiraha.

Read Also
MP Shocker: Class 8th Girl, Who Accused BJP Leader's Son Of Rape, Delivers Premature Baby In Indore;...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh Students Beaten For Chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' At School, Child Right Body Issues Notice

Madhya Pradesh Students Beaten For Chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' At School, Child Right Body Issues Notice

MP Shocker: Tantric Tricks 22-Year-Old Youth, Mixes Sleeping Pill In His 'Prasad' & Beheads Him;...

MP Shocker: Tantric Tricks 22-Year-Old Youth, Mixes Sleeping Pill In His 'Prasad' & Beheads Him;...

MP Elections 2023: Gondwana Party Candidate Slaps BJP Leader For Campaigning In 'Yellow' Scarf,...

MP Elections 2023: Gondwana Party Candidate Slaps BJP Leader For Campaigning In 'Yellow' Scarf,...

MP: Land Sharks Encroaching Upon Sankat Mochan Square In Satna

MP: Land Sharks Encroaching Upon Sankat Mochan Square In Satna

Congress Leaders Busy Tearing Each Other’s Clothes: Assam CM

Congress Leaders Busy Tearing Each Other’s Clothes: Assam CM