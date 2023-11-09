Indore: Retd Bank Employee, Daughter Found Murdered At Home

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a retired bank employee and his divorced daughter were found murder at his place under Sanyogitaganj police station on Wednesday evening.

They were hit by a heavy object by the killer. The bank employee’s son, who is a prime suspect in this double murder, is missing. A manhunt has been launched to nab him.

ACP (Sanyogitaganj) Tushar Singh identified the father-daughter duo as Kamal Kishore Dhamande (76) and Rama Arora (53). Dhamande lived in IDA Building in Samwad Nagar near Navlakha Bus Stand. Rama was his elder daughter.

The duo was found murdered by Dhamande’s youngest son-in-law. Later, the police ascertained that the bodies were two days old and had injury marks on their heads.

The cops suspect that they were killed by a heavy object following a struggle with the killer.

While both bodies were found in a bedroom, blood stains were also found in another room. However, the police failed to recover murder weapon from the spot.

Preliminary investigations revealed Dhamande, Rama and his son Pulind stayed in the house, while his wife was staying with her youngest daughter somewhere in the city.

Rama was a divorcee and had been staying with her father for the last few days.

As her brother Pulind was missing, police suspect him to be the prime suspect.

The police are trying to locate his whereabouts to ascertain the truth. Dhamande’s three daughters reside in different parts of the city.

The FSL team collected some evidence from the crime scene before the bodies were sent for autopsy.

Son missing, untraceable till filing of report

Additional DCP Ramsanehi Mishra informed the Free Press that Pulind was missing from the house. He was undergoing treatment for some ailment. As he was not a mobile user, the cops were struggling to track him down.

The cops have contacted several relatives to find Pulind.

Son-in-law informed police

Police said that Dhamade’s son-in-law was trying to call him for the last two days but in vain. Worried about the well-being of his father-in-law, he reached Dhamande’s house and found the two bodies in bedroom.

Later, he informed the police. It was believed that they were killed on Monday. The police are investigating the case to know about the killer.