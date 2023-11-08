BCLL Issues Tender For 22 Electric Buses, To Shuttle From Bhopal To 12 Dists

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After arrival of electric two-wheelers and four-wheelers, electric passenger buses will be introduced in the city. The buses will ply from Bhopal to 12 districts including Indore and Gwalior by March 2024. Officials at Bhopal City Link Limited (BCLL) told Free Press that tenders had been floated for the purpose. Manufacturing of electric buses will after model code of conduct ends.

Public relations officer of BCLL, Sanjay Soni, said electric buses would be introduced to reduce air pollution. They will ply on Indore, Gwalior, Khandwa, Pandhurna, Betul, Balaghat, Ujjain, Sagar, Jablapur, Guna, Badi Bareilly route. The manufacturing cost of each bus will be Rs 1.5 crore, officials said. In all, 22 electric buses will be manufactured at the cost of Rs 33 crore. The buses will have CCTV cameras, air conditioners and GPS systems so that passengers can track its live location.

Separate bus stands and charging stations will be set up for electric buses, which will be initially maintained by BCLL after which another company will be engaged for the purpose.

