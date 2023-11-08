 MP Elections 2023: Priyanka Gandhi Calls MLA Sanjay Shukla As ‘Sharma Ji’ During Campaigning In Indore-1 (WATCH)
Priyanka Gandhi took out a roadshow from Nandbagh to Baneshwari Kund in support of Indore-1 Congress candidate Sanjay Shukla.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, November 08, 2023, 08:06 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In an awkward moment, AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi mistakenly called its MLA and candidate from Indore-1 Sanjay Shukla as ‘Sharma Ji’ while campaigning for him in his constituency on Wednesday. A video of her slip of tongue also came to fore in which Congress leader Jitu Patwari can be seen correcting her.

This is the second time when Priyanka Gandhi had an embarrassing moment while campaigning in Madhya Pradesh. Last month, while addressing public in Dhar, Gandhi mistakenly called her late grandmother and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi as ‘Mahapurush’ (great man). However, she quickly corrected herself.

Priyanka Gandhi took out a roadshow from Nandbagh to Baneshwari Kund in support of Indore-1 Congress candidate Sanjay Shukla. During the roadshow, Priyanka, Rau MLA and Congress candidate Jitu Patwari and Sanjay Shukla were addressing the crowd from an open jeep when Priyanka had her slip of tongue.

article-image

“Aap 'Sharma ji' ko jante hi honge…” she said. However, she immediately corrected herself as Patwari pointed out her mistake.

“Shukla ji is fighting against 'goonism' in your area...if you want your area free from goons, choose Shukla. As Diwali is coming, wish you all a very happy Diwali," she greeted people at the conclusion of the road show.

Shukla facing Vijayvargiya

It is noteworthy that Indore-1 is one of the hottest seats in the state as sitting MLA Sanjay Shukla is being challenged by BJP heavyweight Kailash Vijayvargiya. Vijayvargiya, who said that he did not want to contest the election has since started a full fledged campaign leaving no stone unturned.

