 MP Election 2023: Horses Beaten With Leather Belts, Tortured In Rally Of BJP Candidate; Distressing Visuals Surface
The video pertains to BJP MLA Lalita Yadav's campaign rally held earlier this week.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 08, 2023, 12:04 PM IST
article-image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A yet another video of animal cruelty from Madhya Pradesh is going viral on social media, where a few men allegedly thrashed horses with leather belts, forcing them to participate in the rally of a BJP candidate from Chhatarpur.

Apparently, BJP MLA Lalita Yadav MLA was campaigning in her constituency in Chhatarpur earlier this week. Besides a crowd of party workers and dhol, she hired four to five horses to make her rally look grand. As the rally proceeded, the horses showed reluctance to move ahead. Following which, the horse owners started beating the animals with belts and pulled their neck string mercilessly to pressure them to walk.

Netizens Slam The Video

Posting the video, the social user claimed that, “This distressing act of cruelty is attributed to a local candidate, Lalita Yadav, from Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh.” The user also added, “If she's capable of harming animals in this way, it raises concerns about her treatment of people.”

According to the social media user, the politician’s name is Lalita Yadav. The user has alleged that the candidate from Chhatarpur is using innocent animals for her political rally. User strongly condemns this act and questioned- If she can be so harmful to animals than what she would do to humans?

Scrolling down, many comments were also received including criticism against the act of cruelty against the horses and demands of stopping the crime as soon as possible.

The social media user who posted the video also made an appeal to garner people’s effort in protecting the horses And said, “Please reach out to the District Magistrate at 8989125252 through WhatsApp and request the immediate confiscation of the horses. Let's stand together against cruelty to both animals and humans.”

