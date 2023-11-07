MP Elections 2023: VD Tells Workers To Showcase BJP’s Welfare Schemes In Kukshi

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): Praising the welfare schemes of state government as their real strength, BJP state president Vishnudutt Sharma expressed his hope for the extension of Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, benefiting over 80 crore citizens. He credited strong leadership under Modi for India's development and preservation of its ancient culture.

Addressing the party workers' conference in Kukshi, on Tuesday, he encouraged them to reach every household, spreading awareness about the party's policies. He expressed confidence that their hard work would secure a resounding victory for BJP.

Furthermore, Sharma highlighted direct communication between booth workers and national leaders like PM Modi and home minister Amit Shah. He stressed that BJP candidate doesn't contest elections alone; every booth worker stands with them.

BJP state president said that Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's refusal to wear tribal folk attire during her visit to Dahi was criticised as an insult to tribal culture.

Kukshi BJP candidate Jaideep Patel expressed confidence in a significant change in the assembly and the strong support from the public. The event saw the presence of various local leaders and dignitaries, further boosting the enthusiasm of the BJP workers.

The conference showcased the BJP's commitment to its workers and its focus on public welfare, strengthening its prospects for success in the upcoming elections.

