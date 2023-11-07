Indore: FSOs Carry Out Drive To Check Adulteration

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of Diwali, the food and drug administration department has launched a drive against adulterated food products, especially ‘mawa’ and other milk products and also collected samples of dry fruits.

Food safety officers have collected samples from different shops in the city and collected samples of mawa, sweets, paneer, namkeen, ghee and dry fruits.

“We’re checking sweet shops and dry fruits shops across the city to check the quality of food products. We’re taking samples of products, and also exhorting them to maintain cleanliness and hygiene,” a food safety official said.

The officials collected samples of pistachios from M/s Jhulelal Traders, almonds from Darvesh Traders and pistachios from Vishal Traders.

Mawa samples were taken for testing from all the establishments located at Pipli Bazar, Shrinath Mawa Bhandar, Ramu Mawa Bhandar, Ratanlal & Sons, Om Mawa Bhandar, Aggarwal Mawa Bhandar, Shankarlal, Ramji Maharaj and Bansal Mawa Bhandar.

Further action will be taken after receiving the results of all the samples sent for testing to the State Food Laboratory, Bhopal.

Through the Mobile Food Testing Laboratory (MFTL) run by the Food Safety Administration, 23 samples of sweets, snacks, spices, and packed juices from the Haat Bazaar and other establishments located in the Pipalyahana area were tested. In the testing, one sample of chilli powder was found adulterated, following which 5 kg of chilli powder was destroyed on the spot.

