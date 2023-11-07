 Indore: FSOs Carry Out Drive To Check Adulteration
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: FSOs Carry Out Drive To Check Adulteration

Indore: FSOs Carry Out Drive To Check Adulteration

Food safety officers have collected samples from different shops in the city and collected samples of mawa, sweets, paneer, namkeen, ghee and dry fruits.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, November 07, 2023, 12:26 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of Diwali, the food and drug administration department has launched a drive against adulterated food products, especially ‘mawa’ and other milk products and also collected samples of dry fruits.

Food safety officers have collected samples from different shops in the city and collected samples of mawa, sweets, paneer, namkeen, ghee and dry fruits.

“We’re checking sweet shops and dry fruits shops across the city to check the quality of food products. We’re taking samples of products, and also exhorting them to maintain cleanliness and hygiene,” a food safety official said.

The officials collected samples of pistachios from M/s Jhulelal Traders, almonds from Darvesh Traders and pistachios from Vishal Traders.

Mawa samples were taken for testing from all the establishments located at Pipli Bazar, Shrinath Mawa Bhandar, Ramu Mawa Bhandar, Ratanlal & Sons, Om Mawa Bhandar, Aggarwal Mawa Bhandar, Shankarlal, Ramji Maharaj and Bansal Mawa Bhandar.

Further action will be taken after receiving the results of all the samples sent for testing to the State Food Laboratory, Bhopal.

Through the Mobile Food Testing Laboratory (MFTL) run by the Food Safety Administration, 23 samples of sweets, snacks, spices, and packed juices from the Haat Bazaar and other establishments located in the Pipalyahana area were tested. In the testing, one sample of chilli powder was found adulterated, following which 5 kg of chilli powder was destroyed on the spot.

Read Also
MP Election 2023: Indore District's Elderly & Specially-Abled Start To 'Vote From Home' On Nov 6
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Physically Challenged People Motivate People To Vote

Indore: Physically Challenged People Motivate People To Vote

Countries Of The World Will Follow India In Future: Goyal

Countries Of The World Will Follow India In Future: Goyal

Indore: Bus Conductor Hangs Self

Indore: Bus Conductor Hangs Self

Indore: Timely Police Action Saves Man From Drowning

Indore: Timely Police Action Saves Man From Drowning

City Advocate Vinay Saraf Is Now MP High Court Justice

City Advocate Vinay Saraf Is Now MP High Court Justice