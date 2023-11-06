MP Election 2023: Indore District's Elderly & Specially Abled Start To 'Vote From Home' On Nov 6 | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As per the guidelines given by the Election Commission of India for Indore district, the elderly and specially abled began the process of 'Vote From Home' from Monday morning.

In the district, there are 4666 disabled and elderly voters who have chosen the option of voting from home. The voting process started on Monday, 6th November and it will continue till November 9.

Keeping in mind the confidentiality and security of the entire voting process, video recording of the voting process is being done.

The distribution of voting material to the polling parties begin from Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee College (Arts and Commerce College), Indore on 06 November from 6 in the morning.

FP Photo

After the return of the polling party, the ballot paper will be deposited in the District Treasury Office of Collector office Building. Information about submission and receipt of postal ballot will be given to the candidates by the Returning Officer.

The number of officers and employees engaged in election procedures is about 20,000 in the district, which includes police force, officers and employees engaged in polling work, home guards, drivers, conductors etc., said the employees (except police) Holkar.

They will be able to vote during training at Science College, Indore Facilitation Center from 08 November 2023 to 11 November 2023.