Strong Security Arrangements To Be Made At Tourist Places During Rains

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Keeping in view the monsoon season, collector Asheesh Singh at a meeting held at the collectorate on Monday said that strong security arrangements would be made at tourist places in the district. The meeting was informed that teams of Home Guard and SDRF will be present at Sanwer, Mhow and Depalpur tehsil headquarters for quick rescue and relief action in case of any calamity due to excess rainfall or flooding.

It was stated in the meeting that concrete arrangements are being made as a precaution to deal with excessive rains, floods and situations arising therefrom. For prior information and exchange of information during emergency situations, disaster control centres (control rooms) will be set up at the Collector Office, IMC, Police Headquarters, MPEB and other offices at the district level.

Collector Singh directed that electricity supply should be maintained continuously during monsoon. Citizens should be given prior information, before opening the gates of Yashwant Sagar. Special surveillance should be maintained in the mines and fencing should be done by their operators and places prone to water logging must be identified well in advance.

Superintendent of police (Rural) Sunil Mehta, DCP Hansraj Singh, IDA CEO RP Ahirwar, additional commissioner of IMC Siddharth Jain, additional vollector Gaurav Bainal and Roshan Rai and officials of other concerned departments were present.