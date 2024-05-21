Hindu Culture Paves Way To Transform From Nar To Narayan

RSS | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The 15-day education camp of RSS began in the city at Gujarati School from Monday. 228 selected volunteers of Malwa region are participating in the camp. While addressing the inaugural ceremony of the Camp Vineet Nawathe, Malwa Prant Karyavah, said that Hindu culture paves way to transform ourselves from Nar to Narayan.

In the camp every day, from 4:30 am to 10.15 pm, various physical and intellectual sessions will be organised. The volunteers will follow a rigorous routine and learn about the continuous work of social service of the RSS.

While addressing the learner volunteers in the inaugural session, Nawathe said that snatching food from someone is a perversion, burning someone else's house for getting heat is a demonic perversion, but eating by sharing together is culture, to give one's share to the needy is also our culture. These virtues take men towards divinity. Our Hindu culture provides us an opportunity to transform from a human being to Narayana.

He said that Hindu culture gives the message of world brotherhood, all-inclusiveness and co-ordination. It provides direction to a person to do good not only for himself, his family, country but also for the entire world.

We believe that Ram is there in every moment, so if we all awaken the Ram within us and recognise him, then we can find God. Only then can we move from Nar to Narayan. Our culture teaches us world brotherhood; we have family ties with the entire world. On this occasion, Sandeep Zamindar, senior businessman, was present as the head of the education camp.