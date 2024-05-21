Indore: Thieves Enter Factory, Decamp With ₹5L Cash | Adobe Stock

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Thieves entered a factory in Readymade Complex broke open the shutter and decamped with Rs 5 to Rs 6 lakh kept in the almirah inside the factory on Saturday night under Heera Nagar Police Station.

Police said that Umesh Demla complained that when he reached his factory he found that the shutter was half open and its locks were broken and the cash in the almirah was stolen. The accused have also destroyed items kept inside the factory.

Police are scanning CCTV cameras and searching for the accused. Another theft occurred in the Tilak Nagar area in which an unidentified accused entered a house by opening the door. He opened the door through an open window which enabled him to use his hand to open the door from inside. The accused took the purse kept on the table in the living room of the house and fled. All this while the wife of the complainant was sleeping on the first floor of the house. Police are searching for the accused.

Abhyas Mandal Members Manage Evening Traffic At Geeta Bhawan; Improving Traffic Management And Raising Awareness

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As part of the series of initiatives aimed at improving traffic management and raising public awareness, members of the Abhyas Mandal hit the streets on Monday. Under the one-day city traffic improvement and public awareness campaign they took over the responsibility of traffic control at Geeta Bhawan Square in the evening.

Under the leadership of traffic wardens Murli Khandelwal and Arun Gholap, affiliated with the Traffic Warden Organisation, Radha Krishna Jhankiyas, Shyam Biyani, Saroj Somani, Suresh Chandra Bairagi, Neeraj Sharma, Murari Gupta, Ghanshyam Yadav, and Shekhar Chauhan, along with members of the Abhyas Mandal, were seen managing traffic smoothly at all signal, holding banners in their hands.

Prior to managing traffic, traffic police TI LalBahadur Bodh and traffic police inspector Sumit Singh Kachhwa provided training to these individuals on traffic management and regulations at Ambedkar Square. They also appealed for cooperation to make Indore the leader in traffic management.

Present at the event were president of the Abhyas MandalRameshwar Gupta, Shankar Garg, Shafi Sheikh, Swapnil Vyas, Rajendra Jain, Father Pais, Dilip Waghela, Arvind Porwal, Raja Chaukse, Satish Saswadkar and Dwaraka Malviya. The event was managed by Malasingh Thakur and Deepti Gaur. This initiative is receiving a positive response, with schools and colleges actively participating.