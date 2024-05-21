 Congress Stages Protest At IMC Over Property Tax Hike Issue
Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, May 21, 2024, 11:11 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress on Sunday staged a demonstration at Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) demanding withdrawal of increase in rate of property tax in 531 colonies in the city.

Led by Chintu Choukse, leaders of opposition in IMC, corporators and workers of the Congress party reached IMC headquarters raising slogans against the BJP-ruled civic body council.

They had gone to hand over a memorandum to municipal commissioner Shivam Verma but as he was out of station, additional municipal commissioner Siddharth Jain accepted it.

‘As soon as voting for Lok Sabha elections got over, the IMC implemented the increased rate of property tax,’ Choukse told reporters.

He said that this proposal was approved without discussion amidst noise in the IMC’s council meeting held in the last week of April, 2023. ‘We had lodged our objection with the Speaker Munnalal Yadav at the time. We were assured that the hike will be rolled back but the assurance was not kept,’ he added. He said that Congress opposes this proposal and demands immediate withdrawal of this rate increase.

