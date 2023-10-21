Bhopal Dog Murder: Sultan's Last Adorable Hug To His Owner At Training Centre; Heart-Melting Video Surfaces

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An adorable video showing Bhopal dog Sultan's, unfortunately, last playful moments with his owner has surfaced on the social media. The video dates back to May 1, 2023, when owner Nilesh Jaiswal dropped his dearest furry friend to the training centre. Little did he know it would be their last meeting.

The clip shows Sultan hugging Jaiswal even as the training staff pulls him with a chain to take him inside the centre. The video is now going viral on the social media, with users commenting ‘Justice For Sultan’ in the past few days.

A user commented, "Humanity doesn't deserve this world." While another wrote, "OMG I was supposed to leave my dog for training last year, but then did not. So happy, I changed my decision."

The rage can be equally seen offline, as several animal activists, pet lovers and pet parents reached the Misrod-based dog centre and staged protests on Thursday. They resuced 18 other dogs who were kept in pathetic condition.

Notably, a CCTV clip that went viral on October 18 showed the Misrod training centre owner Ravi Kushwaha, along with employees Neha and Tarun, allegedly strangled Sultan-- a Pakistani Bully, to death.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Story of Sultan

Sultan was a Pakistani Bully dog who was owned by a businessman and resident of Shajapur Nilesh Jaiswal . On May 1, he gave his pet dog (Pakistani Bully Dog Breed) for training at the Dog Training Center located at Sahara State 11 Mile, Bhopal.

The center is run by Ravi Kushwaha while Neha and Tarun are employees. A fee of Rs 13 thousand is charged every month for dog training.

Nikhil Lodged A Complaint On Oct 12

On October 12, dog owner Nikhil Jaiswal lodged a complaint at Misrod police station. In which he said that on May 1, he gave his pet dog Pakistani Bully (Alsatian Dog) to the Alpha Dog Training and Boarding Center operated in Sahara State Colony, Misrod area of Bhopal. The 4-month training was to be completed on 23 September.

“But when I called on September 14, the trainer Ravi told me not to come as the dog is still uncontrollable and he will give him free training from now on,” he added.

CCTV Footage Revealed Truth

The dog’s owner was unaware of the fact that his pet is no more till 8 days after his death, he only came to know after the video went viral on social media. After the revealtion, the Misrod police registered a case of animal cruelty against three people including the trainer Ravi Kushwaha.

Read Also MP: Despatch Of Agniveers To The Training Centres In Jabalpur

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)