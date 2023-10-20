 MP: Rs 1.2 Lakh Cash Seized During Vehicle Checking
FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, October 20, 2023, 10:28 PM IST
Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): Khetia police seized Rs 1.2 lakh cash on Thursday during a vehicle checking drive under the Model Code of Conduct at Barrier Chowk on Maharashtra-Madhya Pradesh Border. A police team led by Khetia police station inspector Sher Singh Baghel intercepted a car and arrested Chandraprakash Soni and Rohit Sitole of Indore.

During inspection, Rs 1.2 lakh cash was confiscated. Both occupants were unable to provide valid documentation for the cash. The amount was seized and the duo was instructed to produce valid documents before the DGC Committee to reclaim their seized funds.

The successful operation was executed with the invaluable contributions of various members of the police force, including SI Surendra Singh Baghel, SI Sanjay Gurjar, Rajendra Barde and Bheru Singh Vasunia, as well as the SST Team.

