 Indore: Dial-100 Staff Reunites Woman With Her Family Members
The residents of Scheme 136 informed the state police control room that a woman was seen roaming in the area.

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Played a Good Samaritan role, Dial-100 staff of police managed to reunite a 40-year-old woman with her family members in the city.

The woman had lost the way to her place and was roaming in the Lasudia area, on Wednesday, when the locals had informed the police.

The residents of Scheme 136 informed the state police control room that a woman was seen roaming in the area. The woman is not mentally fit so she was unable to tell the address of her place. 

Dial-100 staff (FRV) of the Lasudia area was instructed to reach the spot and to help the woman. The staff reached the mentioned place and recovered the woman.

The police officials, with the help of the residents, managed to search the woman’s place and she was later handed over to her family members safely. 

Thanking the police for searching the woman and handing over to them safely, the family members told the officials that the woman was not mentally fit. 

