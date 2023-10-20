MP: Singing Competitions Of District Level Youth Festival Concludes At GGPGC

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Singing competitions of District Level Youth Festival were organised in Government Girls’ Post-Graduate College (GGPGC). Participants from eight colleges of the district took part in all three categories of singing - solo classical singing, solo Sugam singing and group Bhartiya singing. In group singing Bhartiya, the team of GGPGC stood first, the group from Government Kalidas Girls' College stood second and the group from Vikram University stood third.

In the solo singing competition, Muniraj Pratap Singh Chauhan of Nirmala College stood first, Khushi Verma of Government Kalidas Girls’ College stood second and Sneha Gehlot of GGPGC Ujjain stood third. In solo singing classical, Divyansh Sharma of Vikram University stood first, Rajnandini Bhati of Government Madhav Arts and Commerce College stood second and Renuka Dalve of Government Kalidas Girls’ College stood third. The judges of the competition were Rajendra Nagle, Dayaram Sarolia and Varshika Bansiwal.

The competition was inaugurated by principal of the college Dr Hemant Gehlot. The programme was completed under the guidance of Youth Festival coordinator Dr Archana Parmar, head of the music department. Dr Priyanka Vaidya conducted the proceedings while vote of thanks was given by Dr Lokesh Vahane.

