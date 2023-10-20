MP: BJP Fields Ex-Indore MLA Sonkar From Sonkatch

Sonkatch (Madhya Pradesh): BJP has fielded former Indore MLA Dr Rajesh Sonkar from Sonkatch. BJP announced Sonkar’s candidature while releasing the list of 39 candidates on Thursday. Sonkar later met the people of Sonkatch in big event organised by the party.

While addressing the gathering, Sonkar said that he was getting good support from Sonkatch. He further added that he was a member of people’s family. Later, Sonkar along with party members visited Ram temple in Kakada village. He also paid a visit to rural areas, including Naugawa, Bolasa, Pipliya and Khurd, where voters welcomed him.

