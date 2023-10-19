Indore: Accident Victim To Get Rs 6.14 Crore Compensation   

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A sessions court on Wednesday directed an insurance company to pay a compensation of Rs 6.14 crores along with interest to the family of a man who died in a road accident.

The man who died in the accident was identified as Kausar Ali, a resident of Indore. The accident occurred at Sihora bypass in Jabalpur district on April 4, 2019, in which Kausar Ali died on the spot. Later, an advocate of the victim's family had filed a claim for the compensation in the Indore District Court.

Advocate of the victim's family, Rajesh Khandelwal said, "The Court has ordered an insurance company to pay a compensation amount to the family of the man who died in a road accident of 2019 of Rs 4,85,39,000 along with interest at the rate of six per cent on the amount from the date of presentation of the claim. As a result of which the family would receive a total amount of Rs 6.14 crores with interest."

Giving further details about the accident, advocate Khandelwal said that Kausar Ali was travelling in a car with his family when a truck hit the car head-on. Kausar Ali died on the spot. Later in the same year, a claim was filed in the court for compensation.

"The court has instructed the insurance company of the truck to pay the compensation amount with interest to the family and wife of the man Nasreen Bano within two months. If the insurance company fails to provide the amount within two months, then it will have to pay the compensation with nine per cent annual interest to the family," he added.

