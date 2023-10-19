MP: BJP Leader Kailash Vijayvargiya Sings Devotional Songs At Navratri fest In Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kailash Vijayvargiya sang devotional songs on the fourth day of Navratri in Madhya Pradesh's Indore.

The senior BJP leader participated in a garba program organized at Kankeshwari ground in the city on Wednesday evening.

Meanwhile, people thronged the garba ground and performed the traditional dance to express their devotion towards Goddess Durga.

As the Navratri celebration has kicked off, the festival is being celebrated with huge fanfare and enthusiasm across the nation.

Earlier on Tuesday, Union Minister Darshana Jardosh took part in the Navratri 'aarti' in Gujarat's Surat.

Read Also MP: AAP Leaders Of Chhatarpur Booked For Holding Press Conference Amidst Model Code Of Conduct

She also played 'Garba' amid the vibrant Navratri celebrations.

On the fourth day of Navratri, 'Garba', which is the traditional dance form of Gujarat, was organised in several parts of the nation.

In Gujarat's Gandhinagar, people danced to the 'Garba' tunes with full enthusiasm and fervour.

Also, 'Durga pandals' have been established in several parts of the country as the Navratri festival kicked off.

Goddess Sri Durga Malleshwari at Makavara Palem village of Anakapalli district in Andhra Pradesh was decorated with 30 lakh rupees currency on Wednesday.

Along with the temple premises, the idol of the Goddess is also decorated with currency notes.

On the fourth day of Navratri, people worship goddess Kushmanda which infuses devotees with cosmic energy and vitality.

Her role as the creator of the universe is a reminder of the significance of life.

The 9-day-long festival of Shardiya Navratri is intended for worshipping Maa Durga and her nine avatars, known as Navdurga. Navratri means 'nine nights' in Sanskrit. Hindus observe a total of four Navratris throughout the year.

From Ashwin Shukla Paksha's Navami until the Pratipada, Shardiya Navratri is observed. While it is celebrated with great fanfare across the nation, distinct traditions are more commonly practised in different states.

In India, Navratri is celebrated in a wide range of ways. Ramlila, a celebration in which scenes from the Ramayana are performed, is organised in various parts of the country. The burning of King Ravana's effigies marks the story's conclusion on Vijayadashami.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)