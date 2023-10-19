MP: Couple Given Life Term For Murdering 15-Year-Old Boy In Ganj Basoda

Representative Image

Ganj Basoda (Madhya Pradesh): Additional district and sessions judge-III DS Parmar sentenced a couple to life imprisonment for murdering a 15-year-old and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 each on them on Wednesday, official sources said.

According to reports, Devendra Ahirwar and his wife Kiran were living on the upper portion of a house in Ganj Basoda on rent.

On January 9, 2020, Surendra Ahirwar visited the house of Devendra Ahirwar with Ashish Ahirwar.

Surendra left the house the next day.

At 1:30 pm on the same day, there were noises from the room where Devendra is living.

On hearing the noise, landlord Yashwant Suman and his mother Manisha went upstairs to see what was going on in Devendra’s room but it was locked from inside.

Yashwant then called the police who broke open the door and found 15-year-old Ashish lying in a pool of blood and his private part was also cut off.

According to reports, the boy was murdered for doing some witchcraft.

Devendra, his wife and children were in the room. When theyDevendra and his wife were quizzed, they said they had disposed of Ashish with a scythe and a knife.

The police also recovered the weapons used to commit the crime.