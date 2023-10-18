Bhopal: Man Stabs Self To Death After Argument With Wife

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 38-year-old man allegedly stabbed himself to death at his house in Saket Nagar after he had an argument with his wife.

Bag Sewaniya police station house officer (SHO) Amit Soni said that the man, identified as Ashish Kumar Das, 38, used to run a pan kiosk near AIIMS and used to consume alcohol often.

On the night of October 14, Das returned from his shop and was drunk. He had an argument with his wife and stabbed himself in stomach. His wife Pratibha cleaned the wound and insisted that they go to the hospital, but Das refused.

The next day, Das was admitted to the Hamidia hospital. However on Wednesday morning, he succumbed to his injuries.

SHO Soni said that the case is currently under investigation.

