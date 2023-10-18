Bhopal: Message To Save Girl Child And Environment Through Garba

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Saving girl child is a big social awareness programme launched by the government of India to attract the human mind to save girl child.

The Youth of Josh Welfare Organisation, which organized a three-day ‘Shambhavi Garba Mahotsav’ from Monday, spread the same message through Garba as well as props at Manas Udyan, Gufa Mandir in the city.

They also informed about the benefits of yoga and plantation.

With the nine-day Navaratri beginning from October 15, several socio-cultural organisations in the city organised Garba at different places.

Dressed in colourful traditional attires, participants presented Garba dance with props traditional to the tunes of Gujarati songs.

A group of women presented Garba carrying 5kg Ghat Sthapana props including jawar, Kalash including a picture of Goddess Durga with colourful lighting for prosperous life.

“And it was one of the major attractions of the event,” said Rekha Sharma, secretary of the organization.

“We were practicing with the props for the last 15 days,” a participant Ruchi Yadav said. Another participant also sent out the message of Beti Bachao by making eight hands.

The organisation has been conducting the event for 17 years. This time around 500 participants danced together.

