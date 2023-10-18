Bhopal: Woman Kills 2-Yr-Old Niece, Dumps Body Under Sofa

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A woman allegedly strangled her two-year-old niece to death for not allowing her to sleep under the Hanumantal area in Jabalpur, the police said on Wednesday. The accused was arrested by the police.

Additional Superintendent of Police Priyanka Shukla said the victim, daughter of one Shaqeel Mansoori, went missing on Monday afternoon. The family members of the girl filed a missing person report, he said, adding that the police recorded statements of her relatives.

Upon finding discrepancies in their statements, the police searched the house and found the girl's body under a sofa in the drawing room, ASP Shukla added.

After a detailed investigation, the police interrogated, Afsana, the girl's aunt. "She confessed to her crime and told the police that the girl had come to her room on Monday afternoon," she said.

"I asked her to go out of my room and even slapped her. She started to cry loudly. I covered her mouth and nose with my hand to silence her. I hide her body under the sofa," the accused told the police.

The accused woman was arrested, said the ASP adding that they were waiting for post-mortem report following which a case of murder would be registered against her.

