 Bhopal: Dog Hung On Gate By Trainers, Canine Struggles For 7 Mins Before Suffocating To Death; Shocking Murder Caught On Camera
Bhopal: Dog Hung On Gate By Trainers, Canine Struggles For 7 Mins Before Suffocating To Death; Shocking Murder Caught On Camera

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 18, 2023, 09:20 PM IST
article-image

A shocking incident has come to light from Bhopal where dog handlers hung a canine to death at their training institute in the city. The tragedy took place at a dog training center situated in Sahara States colony.

According to reports, the dog struggled for 7 minutes before suffocating to death. The murder took place on October 12.

The dog's owner, businessman Nilesh Jaiswal, lodged a complaint with Bhopal police after its death. The cops swung into action and apprehended the three accused identified as Neha Tiwari, Tarun Das and Ravi Kushwaha.

Bhopal police statement:

"A complaint of animal cruelty was received on October 12... A person named Nilesh Jaiswal had given his dog to the 'Alpha Dog Training and Boarding Center' located in Sahara Colony. Had sent the dog for training.

"When he himself went to collect it, the dog was dead. CCTV footage showed the dog being hanged in an inhumane manner by 3 people due to which it died.

"Seen in the video the three accused have been arrested. A case has been registered under sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and IPC," ACP Misrod Anurag Kashyap said.

