Video: Stray Dog Abducted From Thane & Killed In Aarey Colony; 'Police Not Filing FIR Against Accused Doctor', Say Animal Activists

Thane: In a deeply distressing incident, a beloved community dog named Sheru from the Kasarvadavali area of Thane was brutally killed by a group of animal abusers in the month of August this year. The friendly canine was lured into a tempo by one doctor named Manoj Chavan in the locality and two of his accomplices, leading to a horrifying sequence of events. Sheru's lifeless body was later discovered in Aarey Colony in Mumbai's Goregaon.

Activists Gather Evidence, Face Police Hurdles

Animal lovers and activists in Thane sprang into action, gathering electronic evidence, including CCTV footage dated August 21 clearly displaying the tempo's registration number. This footage revealed the process of Sheru being enticed towards the tempo with food by his abductors.

Despite the compelling evidence, no FIR (First Information Report) has been filed yet. The police stations in Kasarvadavali, Thane, and Vanrai, Goregaon, have been entangled in a bureaucratic standoff, each pointing fingers at the other regarding jurisdiction.

Frustrated Attempts For Justice

Sonali Waghmare, an animal activist from the ALFA Foundation spoke to FPJ and provided details of the incident. She expressed her frustration at the lack of progress. She revealed that the main suspect had confessed to abducting Sheru when confronted with the CCTV proof. Despite this confession, the activists faced obstacles in getting justice for Sheru.

Waghmare stated that the police assured her cooperation in the matter but even after more than three weeks, she has had no contact with concerned officials. She was supposed to get a call from the police station in Thane, where the first complaint was filed. However, no one from the police station has contacted Waghmare.

Senior police inspector Sudhir Kudalkar said it is important to file complaints in the relevant police station where the crime occurred, adding that written refusals could resolve such issues, stated a report.

Seeking Justice for Sheru

"Thane Deputy Commissioner Amarsingh Jadhav acknowledged the animal cruelty case and promised to address the matter," Sonali Waghmare told FPJ. The activists, supported by outraged local residents, continue to seek justice for their beloved Sheru, advocating for an FIR against the perpetrators responsible for this heinous act.

