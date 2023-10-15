Mahua Moitra Reacts To Viral Pics Of Raising A Toast With Shashi Tharoor & 'Smoking' A Cigar: 'Bengal’s Women Live A Life, Not A Lie'

Mahua Moitra Reacts To Viral Pics Of Raising A Toast With Shashi Tharoor & 'Smoking' A Cigar | Twitter

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and Member of Parliament Mahua Moitra has reacted after her photos with Congress leader Shashi Tharoor are doing rounds on social media. The West Bengal Parliamentarian has blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for spreading the cropped pics on social media. The pictures shows that Mahua Moitra and Shashi Tharoor along with others are having dinner at a restaurant. Mahua Moitra and Shashi Tharoor are being trolled after the pics have gone viral on social media. Taking a swipe at Moitra, some internet users said that there is something "cooking" between Shashi Tharoor and Mahua Moitra. It is not known where the dinner function took place.

TMC leader Mahua Moitra has slammed the BJP's 'troll sena'

TMC MP Mahua Moitra has slammed the BJP and its IT cell after the photos went viral on social media and has asked the saffron party to upload the full images on social media and show the other people who were present at the dinner. A photo of Mahua Moitra smoking a cigar and drinking champagne is also being circulated on the internet. However, she denied that she was smoking a cigar and said that she was allergic to smoking.

Shashi Tharoor & Mahua Moitra are seen in the pics having dinner and raising a toast

Shashi Tharoor and Mahua Moitra are seen in the pics having dinner and raising a toast together, also there is a photo that shows Shashi Tharoor and Mahua Moitra and the other person is cropped from the pic. The TMC leader took to her official Twitter account and said that the BJP is circulating her personal photos and trying to troll her and also mocked the party saying that she likes green dress more than white blouse.

'Most amused to see some personal photos of me being circulated'

Mahua Moitra tweeted, "Most amused to see some personal photos of me being circulated on social media by @BJP4India ‘s troll sena. I like green dress better on me than white blouse. And why bother cropping - show rest of the folks at dinner as well. Bengal’s women live a life. Not a lie." She claimed that the photos were cropped and dared the BJP to show the full image and show the rest of the people present at the dinner. One of the users said that smoking is injurious to health, to which she replied that she was not smoking a cigar as she is allergic to cigarettes and was only posing with it for a joke.

