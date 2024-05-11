UP Mass Murder: Sitapur Man Shoots Mother, Hammers Wife To Death; Throws 3 Children From Roof, Then Kills Self; Visuals Surface |

UP: In a tragic incident that shook Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur, a man committed a gruesome murder-suicide on Saturday, taking the lives of his wife, mother, and three children before ending his own life. The horrifying incident took place in the village of Palhapur in Rampur Mathura, left the entire community in shock and disbelief. The small village is located 90 kilometres from Lucknow city.

According to an NDTV report, the accused, Anurag, aged 42, was a drug addict and alcoholic, had a history of mental health issues. His family had been grappling with his addiction problems and had been urging him to seek help at a rehabilitation centre. However, frequent clashes took place within the family over this issue.

In UP Sitapur, a man, claimed to be mentally challenged, murdered 5 members of his family including his mother, wife and children 12, 9 and 6. Later killed self. pic.twitter.com/jhFqN5bAzJ — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) May 11, 2024

Anurag Shot His Mother, Hammered Wife To Death

The tragic end of these conflicts came on Saturday when Anurag, following yet another dispute with his family regarding his rehabilitation, resorted to extreme violence. He first shot his mother, Savitri, aged 65, before brutally attacking his wife, Priyanka, aged 40, with a hammer.

He Killed Himself After Killing His Children

Later, he threw his three children, aged 12, 9 and 6 years, from the roof of their house, resulting in their untimely deaths. Finally, Anurag took his own life, bringing a horrifying end to the lives of his entire family.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | Sitapur SSP Chakresh Mishra says, "Today, Rampur police, in Mathura received information that a mentally ill person, named Anurag Singh aged 45 years, has allegedly killed 5 people from his family before shooting himself...Police and the FSL team are… pic.twitter.com/cs9pcsbXzv — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 11, 2024

The news of the killings spread rapidly, sending shockwaves through the small village. A large crowd of villagers gathered outside the house as the bodies were removed for post-mortem examination. Senior police officer Chakresh Mishra, while speaking to the media assured that the police and forensic teams were diligently investigating all aspects of the case. He also stated that a comprehensive investigation would be conducted before filing a case.