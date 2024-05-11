 Delhi Murder: 63-Yr-Old Doctor Allegedly Killed By Robbers In Jangpura; Body Found With Hands Tied
The deceased was identified as Dr Yogesh Chander Paul who also had a private clinic in the Jangpura area.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, May 11, 2024, 09:03 AM IST
New Delhi: A 63-year-old general physician was found dead with his hands tied in his house in Jangpura Extention here on Friday evening, police said. Police have suspected it to be a case of robbery as the house was ransacked, a senior officer said.

PCR Call Received

A PCR call was received at about 6.50 PM. Local police which responded to the call found Dr Chander Paul, the victim, in the kitchen of his house. "His hands were tied and suspected to be smothered to death."

At the time of the incident, he was alone at home. His wife Dr Neela Paul is also a doctor in a Delhi government hospital, the officer said.

Signs Of Robbery In House Say Police

"There are also signs of robbery as rooms have been ransacked. Prima facie, it appears that the accused persons robbed the house and brought fatality to Dr. Paul," another police officer said.

