 Delhi Murder: Man Stabbed To Death In Harsh Vihar; 3 Held
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi Murder: Man Stabbed To Death In Harsh Vihar; 3 Held

Delhi Murder: Man Stabbed To Death In Harsh Vihar; 3 Held

The officials said that they have also recovered the stolen mobile phone of the deceased identified as Jagatpal, a resident of Milan Garden and weapons of offence, which is a button-actuated knife, from their possession.

IANSUpdated: Friday, May 10, 2024, 03:30 PM IST
article-image
Delhi Murder: Man Stabbed To Death In Harsh Vihar; 3 Held | Representative Image

Delhi: A man was stabbed to death by three youths in a robbery bid in northeast Delhi’s Harsh Vihar area, an official said, adding that they have arrested the trio accused.

The accused were identified as Suraj (19), Rohit a.k.a Rayata (18), and Major (18).

The officials said that they have also recovered the stolen mobile phone of the deceased identified as Jagatpal, a resident of Milan Garden and weapons of offence, which is a button-actuated knife, from their possession.

According to police, on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, a Police Control Room (PCR) call regarding stabbing, was received at Harsh Vihar police station.

Victim Was Taken To Hospital By Neighbour

Upon reaching the spot, it was revealed that Jagatpal was already taken to GTB Hospital by his neighbour.

“He has been stabbed in the chest and left hand. Later, the victim succumbed to his injuries during treatment,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey.

During the probe, technical surveillance was mounted and intelligence was also collected from the local deployed sources.

“On the basis of gathered information, teams identified the suspected persons and checked their residences but they were found absconding. The teams conducted various raids at possible hideouts of the suspected persons and succeeded to nab Major and Rahul from the area of Shalimar Garden,” said the DCP, adding that the teams traced the location of the third accused and nabbed him from Sonipat, Haryana.

Read Also
Delhi: 28-Yr-Old Man Arrested A Week After Sexually Assaulting 16-Yr-Old At Rajiv Chowk Metro...
article-image

On interrogation, they admitted to their crime and disclosed that they were jobless, and to meet their daily expenses, they committed petty crimes.

“On the fateful night, they were wandering in search of some target, during midnight they noticed a person going alone, near Milan Garden. They immediately cornered him at knife point and robbed his mobile phone but he strongly resisted on which they stabbed him and fled from the spot,” the DCP added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Karnataka Horror! Kodagu Man Chops Off Minor Fiancee’s Head In Front Of Her Parents For Calling...

Karnataka Horror! Kodagu Man Chops Off Minor Fiancee’s Head In Front Of Her Parents For Calling...

Kerala Lottery Result: May 10, 2024 - Nirmal NR-379 Live! Friday's Draw Reveals Winners Of...

Kerala Lottery Result: May 10, 2024 - Nirmal NR-379 Live! Friday's Draw Reveals Winners Of...

Delhi Murder: Man Stabbed To Death In Harsh Vihar; 3 Held

Delhi Murder: Man Stabbed To Death In Harsh Vihar; 3 Held

Nagaland State Lottery Result: May 10, 2024, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: May 10, 2024, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: May 10, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 100...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: May 10, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 100...