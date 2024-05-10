Delhi Murder: Man Stabbed To Death In Harsh Vihar; 3 Held | Representative Image

Delhi: A man was stabbed to death by three youths in a robbery bid in northeast Delhi’s Harsh Vihar area, an official said, adding that they have arrested the trio accused.

The accused were identified as Suraj (19), Rohit a.k.a Rayata (18), and Major (18).

The officials said that they have also recovered the stolen mobile phone of the deceased identified as Jagatpal, a resident of Milan Garden and weapons of offence, which is a button-actuated knife, from their possession.

According to police, on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, a Police Control Room (PCR) call regarding stabbing, was received at Harsh Vihar police station.

Victim Was Taken To Hospital By Neighbour

Upon reaching the spot, it was revealed that Jagatpal was already taken to GTB Hospital by his neighbour.

“He has been stabbed in the chest and left hand. Later, the victim succumbed to his injuries during treatment,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey.

During the probe, technical surveillance was mounted and intelligence was also collected from the local deployed sources.

“On the basis of gathered information, teams identified the suspected persons and checked their residences but they were found absconding. The teams conducted various raids at possible hideouts of the suspected persons and succeeded to nab Major and Rahul from the area of Shalimar Garden,” said the DCP, adding that the teams traced the location of the third accused and nabbed him from Sonipat, Haryana.

On interrogation, they admitted to their crime and disclosed that they were jobless, and to meet their daily expenses, they committed petty crimes.

“On the fateful night, they were wandering in search of some target, during midnight they noticed a person going alone, near Milan Garden. They immediately cornered him at knife point and robbed his mobile phone but he strongly resisted on which they stabbed him and fled from the spot,” the DCP added.