J&K: 13-Yr-Old Girl Dies After Being Hit By Rolling Boulder While Passing Through Landslide Prone Area In Budhal

The girl's death sparked a protest by the villagers who demanded legal action against the private company engaged in the upgradation work of Budhal-Mahore-Gool road.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, May 11, 2024, 12:48 PM IST
Rajouri: A 13-year-old girl was killed after being hit by a shooting stone in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Saturday, officials said.

Shazia Akhter was hit by a rolling boulder while passing through a landslide-prone area near her Dandote village in the Budhal area, the officials said. They said the girl was shifted to a hospital where she was declared dead.

Demand For Legal Action By Villagers

The girl's death sparked a protest by the villagers who demanded legal action against the private company engaged in the upgradation work of Budhal-Mahore-Gool road.

"The careless work and negligence on the part of the construction company resulted in the death of the girl. We want the administration to initiate action against the company and ensure adequate compensation to the family," Manzoor Ahmad Naik, a local resident said.

He said on Friday a landslide blocked the road, connecting Rajouri with Reasi district but the concerned company employed its men and machinery and cleared the debris. However, despite shooting stones from the hillock, the company allowed movement on the road resulting in the loss of precious human life, Naik said. 

