'Muslims Need To Stop Calling Themselves Minority': Union Minister Giriraj Singh Expresses Concern On Declining Hindu Population

Patna: Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Union Minister Giriraj Singh has expressed his concern about the "declining population" of Hindus in the country and stressed that Muslims need to stop calling themselves minority.

"Communists don't have their own power; only the Muslims are their power...Will the country run under the signals from Pakistan? The population of Hindus has dropped, and it is concerning. Democracy in the country will be safe until the time the number of people following Sanatan is in the majority...The Muslims need to stop calling themselves minorities," Giriraj Singh told ANI on Saturday.

The remarks came amidst the report of the Economic Advisory Council to the PM (EAC-PM) which said that in India, the share of the majority Hindu population decreased by 7.82% between 1950 and 2015 (from 84.68% to 78.06%), while the share of the Muslim population, which in 1950 was 9.84%, increased to 14.09% in 2015, marking a 43.15% increase in their share.

Union Minister Takes A Dig At Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

The Union Minister took a dig at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and said that while some scammers are in jail others are out on bail

"All the facts have come forth. Some scammers are in jail, while some are out on bail. The people have seen their real faces...There is no difference," he added.

Release Of Delhi CM From Jail

Kejriwal was released from jail on Friday after spending over 50 days following his arrest by the Directorate of Enforcement on March 21, in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. The bail is applicable till June 1 and Kejriwal has to surrender to authorities on June 2.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP's Giriraj Singh defeated Kanhaiya Kumar who contested on a CPI ticket. Singh got 692,193 votes with 56.48%, while Kumar got 269,976 votes with 22.03% votes.

Polling In Bihar

Bihar will witness polling for 40 Lok Sabha seats across all seven phases. In Phase 1, voting was held in four seats. The state will witness polling on five seats from Phase 2 to Phase 5. In Phases 6 and 7, elections will be held for eight seats each.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the NDA, composed of the BJP, JD(U) (Janata Dal-United), and LJP (Lok Janshakti Party), secured victory by winning 39 out of 40 seats. The BJP won 17 seats with a vote share of 24.1%, while JD(U) secured victory on 16 seats with a vote share of 22.3%. LJP had won six seats with a vote share of 8%. Meanwhile, the Mahagathbandhan, led by RJD Rashtriya Janata Dal), INC (Indian National Congress), and RLSP (Rashtriya Lok Samta Party), only managed to win one seat.