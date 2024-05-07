Munger Lok Sabha Elections 2024: '..Lao Cigarette', Bahubali Anant Singh Fumes Over Question On Nitish Kumar Becoming Bihar CM Again In 2025 (Viral Video)

News 24

A short video clip that is going viral on social media shows Bihar Bahubali and RJD leader Anant Kumar Singh giving an interview to a TV reporter and fuming over a question on who will become the next Chief Minister in the state in 2025. The reason for the video going viral is not just that, but his response, which is followed by a punchline, 'Lao Cigarette Re.'

In the video, when the News 24 reporter asks Singh who will become the Chief Minister of Bihar in 2025, Singh says he doesn't know. After this, the reporter asks, 'Will it be Nitish Kumar?' This question fumes the Bahubali, as he replies, 'If Nitish dies tonight, are we worried about his fate? What a crazy guy, bring me a cigarette!'

Watch the video here:

Soon after the video went viral on social media, netizens responded with funny comments, with some saying that the media interviews Singh to get viral content, and this time, rightly so, they have succeeded in their pursuit.

One user @mahiimagic said, "All go to him in search of meme material."

"Cigarette do isko," said @pa42298895.

Another user @HasanWazahat said, "Media's jugalbandi with convicted criminal!!"

"Pagal tum log ho jo iss kaise ko coverage dete ho," said @DrVikasTya11329.

Who is Anant Kumar Singh?

Nearly two years after he was jailed, Anant Singh of Mokama walked out of a Patna prison on May 5, a week ahead of the May 13 Lok Sabha elections.

Anant Singh, the sitting MLA from Mokama, was put behind bars under the stringent UAPA in 2019. An AK-47 rifle two hand grenades, and live cartridges were found at his ancestral home. With the release of Anant Singh, the contest in Munger in Bihar has become interesting, where the bahubali will seek votes for Ranjan Singh, alias Lalan Singh.