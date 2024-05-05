Bihar Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Gangster-Turned-Politician Anant Singh Garlanded & 'Zindabad' Slogans Raised After He Comes Out Of Jail On Parole (VIDEO)

Gangster-turned- politician Anant Singh given a "hero's welcome" after coming out of jail on 15-days parole | X | ANI

Patna: Gangster-turned-politician and former MLA from Mokama in Bihar, Anant Singh was given a "hero's welcome" after he came out of the jail on 15-days parole. The video of Anant Singh garlanded by his supporters and slogans raised in his support went viral on social media platform X.

Singh is lodged in Beur central jail in Patna. He was welcomed by a huge crowd after coming out of the jail on 15-days parole, shows the video. Singh is a five-time MLA from Mokama. However, questions are raised on Bihar government's decision to allow parole to Singh on the grounds of resolving an "ancestral land" issue.

Watch: Gangster-turned-politician Anant Singh garlanded by his supporters after coming out of jail.

The video showing former Mokama MLA garlanded by his supporters and "zindabad" (long live Anant Singh) slogans chanted after he came out of jail in parole has raised eyebrows, the timing of the parole given that the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 are underway has also come under the scanner.

The Mokama assembly constituency, which Anant Singh represented five-times as an MLA, is part of the Munger lok sabha constituency. The polling in Munger is scheduled on May 13 under the forth phase of elections and that Singh wields considerable influence in the region is no secret. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's party, the Janata Dal (United) has fielded JDU's senior leader Rajiv Ranjan popularly known as Lalan Singh as candidate from the Munger Lok Sabha seat.

Why Is Anant Singh In Jail?

Anant Singh is facing a 10-year jail term after he was convicted in two different Arms Act cases. Besides, he also has 38 cases against him ranging from murder to cases of kidnapping and abduction attempts. He also enjoys a Robin Hood image in Makoma for "helping" the poor, a common trait seen in UP and Bihar when it comes to strongmen (Bahubalis) with criminal background and cases.