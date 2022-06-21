e-Paper Get App

RJD MLA Anant Singh gets 10 years jail in AK-47 recovery case

He was convicted under different sections of the Indian Explosives Act and IPC for possession of AK47, hand grenades and other arms.

Law Kumar MishraUpdated: Tuesday, June 21, 2022, 12:45 PM IST
PTI

Patna: Five-term RJD member of Bihar Assembly, Anant Kumar Singh on Tuesday was sentenced to ten years of rigorous imprisonment by a special judge.

Police had raided his ancestral house at Nadwan village,35 km from here in Barh subdivision and had recovered weapons.

His accomplice Sunil Singh was also awarded ten years RI. Anant had been earlier been a JD(U) MLA too.

With ten years jail term, he will be disqualified as an MLA and barred from contesting an election.

