Jammu & Kashmir: Army Soldier Dies After Service Rifle Accidentally Goes Off In Poonch

Jammu: An Army soldier was killed after his service rifle allegedly went off accidentally inside a camp in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said.

Naik Amarjeet Singh was on sentry duty when he sustained a bullet injury following the accidental discharge of his service rifle at the camp in Jhulass village, they said.

The critically injured soldier was rushed to the Army field hospital, where he succumbed to injuries, they said.

Police have launched an inquiry into the incident, officials said.

