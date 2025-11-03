 Jammu & Kashmir: Army Soldier Dies After Service Rifle Accidentally Goes Off In Poonch
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaJammu & Kashmir: Army Soldier Dies After Service Rifle Accidentally Goes Off In Poonch

Jammu & Kashmir: Army Soldier Dies After Service Rifle Accidentally Goes Off In Poonch

Naik Amarjeet Singh was on sentry duty when he sustained a bullet injury following the accidental discharge of his service rifle at the camp in Jhulass village, they said.

PTIUpdated: Monday, November 03, 2025, 05:26 PM IST
article-image
Army Soldier Dies After Service Rifle Accidentally Goes Off In Poonch | Pixabay

Jammu: An Army soldier was killed after his service rifle allegedly went off accidentally inside a camp in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said.

Naik Amarjeet Singh was on sentry duty when he sustained a bullet injury following the accidental discharge of his service rifle at the camp in Jhulass village, they said.

The critically injured soldier was rushed to the Army field hospital, where he succumbed to injuries, they said.

Read Also
VIDEO: J&K CM Omar Abdullah Receives Grand Welcome As ‘Darbar Move’ Resumes After 4 Years
article-image

Police have launched an inquiry into the incident, officials said.

FPJ Shorts
Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Vs Ikkis: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday's Film To CLASH With Agastya Nanda Starrer
Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Vs Ikkis: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday's Film To CLASH With Agastya Nanda Starrer
Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Sushma Andhare Protests Outside Phaltan Police Station Over Woman Doctor’s Suicide
Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Sushma Andhare Protests Outside Phaltan Police Station Over Woman Doctor’s Suicide
India Post Payments Bank Partners With EPFO To Offer Doorstep Digital Life Certificate Services For Pensioners
India Post Payments Bank Partners With EPFO To Offer Doorstep Digital Life Certificate Services For Pensioners
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Directs SIT To File Chargesheet In Zubeen Garg Case By December 8 - VIDEO
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Directs SIT To File Chargesheet In Zubeen Garg Case By December 8 - VIDEO

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Yogi Adityanath Calls Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav & Akhilesh Yadav ‘Three Monkeys Of INDIA...

Yogi Adityanath Calls Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav & Akhilesh Yadav ‘Three Monkeys Of INDIA...

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Directs SIT To File Chargesheet In Zubeen Garg Case By December 8 -...

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Directs SIT To File Chargesheet In Zubeen Garg Case By December 8 -...

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Ridicules PM Modi At Bihar Rally, Says BJP Avoids Real Issues And Should...

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Ridicules PM Modi At Bihar Rally, Says BJP Avoids Real Issues And Should...

Haryana Youth Claims He Was Duped Into Joining Russian Army; Appeals To PM Modi For Rescue

Haryana Youth Claims He Was Duped Into Joining Russian Army; Appeals To PM Modi For Rescue

Jammu & Kashmir: Army Soldier Dies After Service Rifle Accidentally Goes Off In Poonch

Jammu & Kashmir: Army Soldier Dies After Service Rifle Accidentally Goes Off In Poonch