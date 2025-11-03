 Haryana Youth Claims He Was Duped Into Joining Russian Army; Appeals To PM Modi For Rescue
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaHaryana Youth Claims He Was Duped Into Joining Russian Army; Appeals To PM Modi For Rescue

Haryana Youth Claims He Was Duped Into Joining Russian Army; Appeals To PM Modi For Rescue

The youth, who identifies himself as Aman Poonia, says that agents had promised him employment as a security guard or labourer. However, after just 12 days of training, he was allegedly sent to the war zone to fight against Ukrainian forces.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, November 03, 2025, 05:27 PM IST
article-image

A video of a youth, allegedly from Haryana, has gone viral on social media, in which he claims that he was tricked into joining the Russian army under the pretext of a security job.

The youth, who identifies himself as Aman Poonia, says that agents had promised him employment as a security guard or labourer. However, after just 12 days of training, he was allegedly sent to the war zone to fight against Ukrainian forces.

In the video, a visibly distressed Aman appeals to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian government to help rescue him, warning that several other Indians are trapped in similar conditions after being misled by fake job offers.

The issue has sparked political reactions in India. Congress MLA and former wrestler Vinesh Phogat expressed deep concern, stating that several youths from Haryana were deceitfully recruited into the Russian army and sent to the Russia-Ukraine war zone.

FPJ Shorts
'Are Bins Expensive In India?': Shopkeeper Shows Foreign Tourist 'Where To Litter', Sparks Debate Over Civic Sense
'Are Bins Expensive In India?': Shopkeeper Shows Foreign Tourist 'Where To Litter', Sparks Debate Over Civic Sense
Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Vs Ikkis: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday's Film To CLASH With Agastya Nanda Starrer
Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Vs Ikkis: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday's Film To CLASH With Agastya Nanda Starrer
Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Sushma Andhare Protests Outside Phaltan Police Station Over Woman Doctor’s Suicide
Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Sushma Andhare Protests Outside Phaltan Police Station Over Woman Doctor’s Suicide
India Post Payments Bank Partners With EPFO To Offer Doorstep Digital Life Certificate Services For Pensioners
India Post Payments Bank Partners With EPFO To Offer Doorstep Digital Life Certificate Services For Pensioners

Sharing the video on X, Phogat wrote in Hindi that Sonu Sheoran, a youth from Madanhedi village, had already lost his life in the conflict, while Aman Poonia has pleaded for help to save his. She urged the Ministry of External Affairs to take urgent action, establish immediate contact with the Russian government, and ensure the safe return of all Indians trapped in the war.

“This is not just the issue of Haryana or one family, but a matter of India’s honour and the safety of Indian citizens,” she stated.

Read Also
12 Indians Fighting For Russian Army Killed, 16 Missing In Ukraine War: MEA
article-image

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also shared the viral video on X, quoting Aman’s words, “Meri jaan kabhi bhi ja sakti hai” (My life could end any moment). The party alleged that the central and Haryana governments have ignored repeated appeals from these youths.

“Several youths, including Aman, were sent to Russia by agents and forcibly recruited into the Russian army. The Centre must take immediate steps to bring them back safely,” the AAP post read.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Yogi Adityanath Calls Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav & Akhilesh Yadav ‘Three Monkeys Of INDIA...

Yogi Adityanath Calls Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav & Akhilesh Yadav ‘Three Monkeys Of INDIA...

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Directs SIT To File Chargesheet In Zubeen Garg Case By December 8 -...

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Directs SIT To File Chargesheet In Zubeen Garg Case By December 8 -...

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Ridicules PM Modi At Bihar Rally, Says BJP Avoids Real Issues And Should...

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Ridicules PM Modi At Bihar Rally, Says BJP Avoids Real Issues And Should...

Haryana Youth Claims He Was Duped Into Joining Russian Army; Appeals To PM Modi For Rescue

Haryana Youth Claims He Was Duped Into Joining Russian Army; Appeals To PM Modi For Rescue

Jammu & Kashmir: Army Soldier Dies After Service Rifle Accidentally Goes Off In Poonch

Jammu & Kashmir: Army Soldier Dies After Service Rifle Accidentally Goes Off In Poonch