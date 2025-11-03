Haryana Youth Claims He Was Duped Into Joining Russian Army; Appeals To PM Modi For Rescue

A video of a youth, allegedly from Haryana, has gone viral on social media, in which he claims that he was tricked into joining the Russian army under the pretext of a security job.

The youth, who identifies himself as Aman Poonia, says that agents had promised him employment as a security guard or labourer. However, after just 12 days of training, he was allegedly sent to the war zone to fight against Ukrainian forces.

In the video, a visibly distressed Aman appeals to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian government to help rescue him, warning that several other Indians are trapped in similar conditions after being misled by fake job offers.

The issue has sparked political reactions in India. Congress MLA and former wrestler Vinesh Phogat expressed deep concern, stating that several youths from Haryana were deceitfully recruited into the Russian army and sent to the Russia-Ukraine war zone.

Sharing the video on X, Phogat wrote in Hindi that Sonu Sheoran, a youth from Madanhedi village, had already lost his life in the conflict, while Aman Poonia has pleaded for help to save his. She urged the Ministry of External Affairs to take urgent action, establish immediate contact with the Russian government, and ensure the safe return of all Indians trapped in the war.

“This is not just the issue of Haryana or one family, but a matter of India’s honour and the safety of Indian citizens,” she stated.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also shared the viral video on X, quoting Aman’s words, “Meri jaan kabhi bhi ja sakti hai” (My life could end any moment). The party alleged that the central and Haryana governments have ignored repeated appeals from these youths.

“Several youths, including Aman, were sent to Russia by agents and forcibly recruited into the Russian army. The Centre must take immediate steps to bring them back safely,” the AAP post read.