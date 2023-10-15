Mahua Moitra & Shashi Tharoor's Dinner Pictures Go Viral

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 15, 2023
Shashi Tharoor and Mahua Moitra together in the viral pic. Mahua Moitra dared BJP to upload the full image and show the other folks at the dinner.
Shashi Tharoor and Mahua Moitra raising a toast durinng the dinner. The photos are doing rounds on social media with speculation that something is cooking between them.
Mahua Moitra posing with a cigar. She said that she was only posing with the cigar as she is allergic to cigarettes and that it was only a joke.
Mahua Moitra posing with champagne doning a green dress. She also said that green dress looks better on her rather than the white blouse.
Netizens say that Shashi Tharoor and Mahua Moitra can make great pair as they both speak good english.
An old pic of Shashi Tharoor and Mahua Moitra posing with fruits is also going viral on the internet
Shashi Tharoor had backed Mahua Moitra when she had last year said “Kaali to me is a meat-eating, alcohol-accepting goddess."
Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra at the old Parliament building