'All Opposition Leaders Will Be Behind Bars If Modi Wins’: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's First Speech After Leaving Tihar (WATCH)

A day after he was released on interim bail from Tihar Jail Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of his scheduled poll campaign on Saturday said, “If PM Modi wins elections, he will put all the opposition leaders behind bars and end democracy.”

“All opposition leaders including Mamata, Stalin, Uddhav will be in jail if BJP wins LS polls, UP CM will also be changed,” said Kejriwal.

“PM has left no stone unturned to crush our party, sent four top AAP leaders to jail in one year. If he wants to learn about fighting corruption, he should learn from Arvind Kejriwal; we sent the corrupt to jail,” further stated Kejriwal.

Kejriwal spent over 50 days in Tihar Jail after being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an excise policy case on March 21, days after the election schedule for the general elections was announced.

The bail is applicable till June 1 and Kejriwal has to surrender to authorities on June 2. The Delhi CM can participate in the poll campaigning but can not attend his office as Chief Minister.